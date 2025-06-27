Entrepreneurs should back ITI transformation, says Minister Lodha

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The traditional format of Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) is undergoing a major overhaul to align with modern industry requirements, and entrepreneurs must come forward to support this transformation, said Maharashtra’s minister for skill development, employment, innovation, and entrepreneurship, Mangalprabhat Lodha, on Friday.

Speaking at an industrial interaction session held at the Nana Saheb Bhogale Hall of the Marathwada Auto Cluster in Waluj MIDC, minister Lodha emphasized the government's commitment to upgrading ITIs through public-private partnership (PPP) models. The event was held under the state’s flagship initiative ‘ITI Upgradation through PPP’ aimed at bridging the skills gap in the industrial sector. “There are currently 427 government and 550 private ITIs functioning in the state. If any entrepreneur or company wishes to start a new ITI or a skill development centre, the government is ready to grant immediate approval,” Lodha said. He added that customized training courses will also be launched in existing ITIs if specific skills are demanded by local industries. The minister also revealed that most ITI hostels across Maharashtra are set to undergo redevelopment next year, as part of the broader plan to enhance infrastructure and training standards. He urged entrepreneurs to use their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds to strengthen ITI facilities and ensure skilled manpower is readily available. “This is not just a government responsibility. The industry must participate equally to shape the next generation workforce,” he said. The event began with the Maharashtra state song and ceremonial lighting of the lamp. Prominent industrialists and dignitaries were present, including Marathwada Auto Cluster founder president Ram Bhogale, Laghu Udyog Bharati president Ravindra Vaidya, deputy director of skill development Purushottam Devtale, BJP district president Kishore Shitole, and Devgiri ITI deputy director Pradeep Durge. During the interaction, several entrepreneurs raised questions related to course design, infrastructure, and employability. Minister Lodha addressed these concerns in detail and shared insights into upcoming policy measures. Marathwada Auto Cluster president Milind Kank and CMIA president Utsav Machhar welcomed the minister with a memento and floral bouquet.