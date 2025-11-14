Entrepreneurship begins with a strong idea: Dr Uday Nirgudkar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Veteran journalist Dr Uday Nirgudkar urged citizens to rethink India’s past, stating that the country once held 24 per cent of the world’s GDP in the 16th century. “The British ruled for 190 years and pushed it down to 4 per cent. Entrepreneurship simply means having the inner urge to create something new,” he said during a lecture on Viksit Bharat organised by CMIA at Bajaj Bhavan on Friday.

Entrepreneurs Prasad Kokil and Magic director Ashish Garde attended the event. Dr Nirgudkar reminded the audience that while invaders looted India’s wealth, they never stole its intelligence. He compared today’s fast-changing technology to shifting political loyalties and highlighted how social media turned ordinary people into global entrepreneurs. “We use Facebook only for updates, but it is a business tool,” he said. He noted that entrepreneurship no longer depends on family wealth. “A strong idea is enough to start an industry,” he said. He added that personalised branding has replaced traditional large-scale advertising. Earlier, Ashish Garde introduced the guest. Dr Nirgudkar also launched the new issue of Magic magazine.

