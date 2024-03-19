EoI invited to develop two CSMC schools land

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) under the leadership of the administrator G Sreekanth has decided to develop open plots reserved for its schools through private developers. Hence the administration has invited an Expression of Interest (EOI) from the desirous agency or person in this regard.

Earlier, the civic chief had once hinted that the CSMC has a huge pool of land in the city. If they are utilised properly then it would help CSMC in becoming financially self-reliant and also it will get some money in its exchequer. The corporation is spending crores of rupees in providing basic amenities of quality and also implementing welfare schemes for the citizens. Hence the corporation has to contribute a share of 30-40 per cent in the government schemes. For example, the government had sanctioned a soft loan to contribute a share of Rs 822 crore in the new water supply scheme of valuing Rs 2740 crore. Hence to repay it, the CSMC needs at least Rs 10 crore per month. It is learnt that the CSMC has to contribute around Rs 1500 crore in various schemes.

The CSMC school in Bhausinghpura has 14 acres of land. A majority portion of the land is lying unused. Hence it will be given for development to a private developer. There is also a huge land in Nakshatrawadi. Hence the CSMC has decided to rope in private developers for these plots. The EOI has been invited through the e-tendering process.