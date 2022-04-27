EPFO appeals to update Aadhaar seeding

Aurangabad, April 27:

The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has informed all employers and members that the deadline for Aadhaar seeding in Universal Account Number (UAN) has expired on March 31, 2022 and hence it will no longer be possible to pay monthly contribution to the employees whose has not completed Aadhaar seeding in the UAN. In this regard, the UAN of the remaining employees in such establishment should immediately update the seeding so that the contribution can be credited into the employees account, said Jagdish Tambe, regional EPFO commissioner-1.