EPFO extends Nidhi Aapke Nikat 2.0 in every district

Aurangabad:

The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) regional office has decided to extend its grievance redressal platform - Nidhi Apke Nikat (NAN) 2.0 - in all six districts of its jurisdiction on January 27.

The Regional PF commissioner -I, Jagdish Tambe said, “Earlier, NAN was held on every 10th of the month at our office level. Now, it will be held simultaneously at all six districts of our jurisdiction (NAN 2.0) every 27th of the month. The stakeholders - the employers, the employees and the pensioners - are appealed to contact our PF inspector (appointed as District Nodal Officer) to get their queries answered and grievances resolved every month. The aim of NAN 2.0 is to settle the issues at the district level so that the stakeholders need not have to make rounds of the EPFO office. We have spared special staff at this makeshift office that will be set up for the day at a different venue in each district every month. The EPFO will guide the stakeholders, provide assistance and encourage or help develop an affinity with the online process of EPFO on their own. The newly registered companies and establishments (employers) will be informed about the dos and don’ts, while the employees will be guided in filling out KYC, linking bank accounts, submitting e-nomination, checking PF balances, submitting claims etc online. The information about new EPFO schemes will also be informed through interaction. Lastly, a feedback session will be held to plan the next NAN,” said the PF commissioner.

The EPFO officer also mentioned that the pensioners whose pension has been discontinued due to non-submission of life certificate or not sanctioned due to non-fulfilment of one of few documents in the claims etc. The EPFO will resolve their grievances on priority at the ‘darbar’.

The EPFO accounts officer, MG Vyas was also present on the occasion.

The NAN 2.0 will be held at different places from 9 am to 5 pm in six districts on January 27. The name of the city and venue (in bracket) includes Aurangabad (Massia Hall), Jalna (Municipal Council Office), Nanded (Gurdwara Campus), Beed (Controller, MSRTC ), Parbhani (DCC Bank) and Hingoli (People Co-operative Bank).”