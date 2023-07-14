Erosion of political ideologies: Power trumps principles

In the vibrant tapestry of democracy, political ideologies have always played a pivotal role. They serve as guiding principles, differentiating one party from another and offering voters a choice based on their own ideological beliefs. However, in recent times, a troubling trend has emerged: political leaders seem to be discarding their ideologies, setting aside rivalries, and pursuing power at any cost, undermining the very essence of democracy.

Elections are traditionally contested on the basis of ideologies, with political parties championing distinct sets of principles. Citizens cast their votes based on these ideologies, aligning themselves with a party that represents their values and vision for the nation. Yet, once the ballots are counted and the victors declared, we witness a disheartening spectacle. Leaders, who previously espoused their ideologies with fervour, suddenly shift their priorities and engage in a mad scramble for power.

This relegates ideologies to mere tools for electioneering, hollow shells abandoned as soon as victory is secured. Such actions display a blatant disregard for the very foundations upon which these leaders were elected.

Democracy thrives on the diversity of political thought and the constructive exchange of ideas. It is built on the understanding that different ideologies offer various perspectives and solutions to the challenges we face as a society. By compromising their own political ideologies for the sake of power, these leaders are not only betraying the trust of their supporters but also stifling the healthy debate that is essential for progress.

When politicians prioritize power over principles, it fosters a culture of hypocrisy. Citizens who hold firm ideological beliefs and cast their votes accordingly feel deceived and disheartened.

This erosion of political ideologies is particularly worrisome because it diminishes the accountability of our leaders. Without a clear set of principles guiding their decisions and actions, politicians become more susceptible to the temptations of corruption, nepotism, and favouritism. The pursuit of power becomes an end in itself, rather than a means to serve the people and uphold democratic values.

As citizens, we must hold our leaders accountable for their actions. We should demand transparency, integrity, and a commitment to the ideologies they claimed to represent. If we allow leaders to operate without consequences, we risk perpetuating a system where power is the ultimate goal, and the common good is an afterthought.

Political leaders must remember that democracy is a responsibility, a privilege bestowed upon them by the people they serve. By compromising their political ideologies for personal gain, they betray the very essence of democracy and erode public trust in the system.

The trend of political leaders discarding their ideologies in pursuit of power is a concerning phenomenon. It undermines the democratic process, disenfranchises voters, and weakens the accountability of our leaders. Democracy thrives when leaders remain true to their principles and engage in constructive dialogue based on diverse ideologies. Only then can we foster a healthy democracy that truly represents the will of the people.

(The writer is Senate member, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar).