Errors found in Ellora–Grishneshwar development plan

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

An online meeting was held on Monday at the government level to discuss the revised approval of the Rs 210-crore Ellora–Grishneshwar temple area development plan. Due to the municipal election code of conduct, the final decision on the proposal submitted by the district administration could not be made. Additionally, since the administration demanded Rs 54 crore more than the original plan, certain discrepancies were pointed out by the government. Officials have been instructed to submit a corrected proposal next month, according to sources.

The government had earlier approved the Rs 156-crore development plan for the Ellora–Grishneshwar temple area. Later, the administration submitted a final proposal of Rs 210 crore, including the additional Rs 54 crore demand. A meeting chaired by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis was initially scheduled last week but was postponed. The meeting held on Monday, November 10, remained largely procedural, and no decision was made.