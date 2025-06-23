ESIC holds health check-up camp at Lokmat Bhavan

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) organised a health check-up camp at Lokmat Bhavan, from 8.30 am to 20 pm, on Friday. Employees registered under ESIC and their family members participated in this camp in large numbers.

Under the guidance of ESIC Medical Officer Dr Anjali Bansod, other medical officers and employees conducted the general health check-ups, blood pressure, blood sugar level, haemoglobin check-ups and other tests, in this camp. Consultation and treatment facilities were also provided under the guidance of expert doctors.

The camp was organised in collaboration with the Human Resource Department of Lokmat Media Private Limited. The organisers said that taking care of the health of the employees is the biggest priority of the organisation.

This initiative was not limited to health check-ups only but also proved useful in creating health awareness among the employees. Dr Nilofar Shaikh, Dr Abdul Hafiz Momin, Vijeta Sonawane, Divya Naik, Kartik Shinde, Ganesh Bhise and Bhausaheb Dokh made efforts for the success of the camp.