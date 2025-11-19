Essay competition held in Public Admin Dept

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Public Administration Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University organised an essay competition on 'Developed India' on Wednesday. Dr Makarand Paithankar was the judge for the competition.

Dr Shyam Shirsath presided over the function. Dr Shirsath highlighted the importance of student-centred activities. In this competition, Sheetal Kadam won the first prize, followed by Jayesh Borkar (second) and Ramesh Naik (third place).

Competition coordinator Dr Jyoti Dhaygude gave information about the event. Swapnil Kumre conducted the proceedings of the programme. Dr Bhaskar Pathare proposed a vote of thanks.

The dignitaries said that the student talent is being promoted through activities like competitions, seminars, workshops and national conferences implemented in the departments.