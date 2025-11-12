European theatre artist Thera Jonker interacts with students

Chhaatrapati Sambhajinagar: Renowned European theatre artist Thera Jonker visited the Department of Performing Arts (DPA) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University recently and interacted with the students.

Thera, who completed her MA in Theatre Science in 1958 from Utrecht University (Netherlands), has a successful career of nearly 40 years in innovation in higher education.

She introduced new concepts of applied theatre between 2002 and 2010 and was also the head of the Theatre and Education initiative at Utrecht University. She is acquainted with the former head of the DPA, late Dr Shashikant Barhanpurkar and had visited the department during his tenure.

Interacting with the students, Thera Jonker guided them in depth by revealing her life journey and reminiscing about her many memories. She expressed her happiness in a special way about this visit to the DPA. The theatre artist also praised the Department staff and wished everyone well for their future journey.

Head of the Department Dr Vaishali Bodele shed light on the importance of theatre in education. Teaching faculty of the department, Dr Gajanan Dandge, Dr Santosh Galphade, Dr Barhanpurkar's sister Rani Tai, Virendra Dhemre and others were present.