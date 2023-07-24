Evasion of taxes in industries affects revenue collection

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The evasion of taxes by industries in rural areas has a severe impact on revenue collection. Only 16 percent of the total target of Rs 8 crores has been collected so far. The situation is similar in all the industrial areas in the district. As the revenue is less, it is difficult to provide facilities to the gram panchayats. Special teams of the officers of the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) and grampanchayats will be established for the tax collection and it will increase the collection, asserted zilla parishad (ZP) CEO Vikas Meena.

Speaking to the newsmen, Meena said, the taxes collected from industries in rural areas are shared equally with MIDC and gram panchayats. However, an alarming trend has emerged where industrialists mislead MIDC and grampanchayat officers by claiming to have already paid taxes to either entity. Hence, special teams of MIDC and grampanchayat officers will be established for the fast recovery now. A meeting will be organised soon with the industrial associations soon. Basic amenities can be provided to the industrial area and the workers if taxes are collected.

An app named ‘Gramin App’ has been developed for maintaining the attendance of the teachers, gramsevaks and health employees. It will be executed from August 15. The QR code and face scanning will be done through mobile phones. The residents can lodge complaints from this app, Meena said.