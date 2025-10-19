Even a single firecracker can be costly for eyes and ears

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Last year, eight children suffered eye injuries due to firecrackers. Some also experienced temporary hearing loss caused by the loud noise. Experts warn that even a single firecracker can be hazardous for eyes and ears, and they advise taking precautions to stay safe.

In case of an eye injury caused by a firecracker, cover the eye with a round object and secure it with tape to prevent further damage or accidental rubbing. Do not rub or press the injured eye, and never point firecrackers directly at anyone.

Wash eyes with clean water

When bursting firecrackers, it is recommended to wear protective glasses. If any debris or sparks enter the eyes, rinse them thoroughly with clean water. If discomfort persists, consult an eye specialist promptly.

“Do not rub the eyes,” advises Dr. Rohit Bang, ophthalmologist.

Risk of hearing damage

Exposure to very loud noise can rupture the eardrum, causing permanent hearing loss. Continuous exposure to loud sounds can lead to temporary or permanent deafness. Sounds above 120 decibels can permanently damage the delicate hair cells in the inner ear, often producing a persistent ringing in the ears.

“A loud noise hitting the ear can make it feel as if a whistle is blowing inside,” warns Dr. Ramesh Rohiwal, ENT specialist.