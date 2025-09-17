Even common man can become powerful due to Constitution: Minister Shirsat

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “The Constitution holds immense power. It grants rights and responsibilities for the holistic development of every individual, and even the most common person becomes empowered and developed through it,” said Sanjay Shirsat, Social Justice and District Guardian Minister.

He was speaking at the inaugural ceremony held on "Marathwada Muktisangram Din and Constitution" at Tapdia Natyagrah by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Research and Training Institute (BARTI), Pune, as part of Marathwada Liberation Day celebration.

Principal Secretary of Social Justice Department Dr Harshdeep Kamble, District Collector Deelip Swami, BARTI Director General Sunil Ware, veteran thinker Dr Anant Raut, Smart City Joint CEO Ravindra Jogdand, Additional District Collector Mahendra Harpalkar, Nandkumar Ghodele, Vikas Jain,

Regional Deputy Commissioner of Social Welfare Deepak Kharat, Assistant Commissioner of Social Welfare Ravindra Shinde, Deputy Commissioner of Caste Verification Jayshree Sonkawde and BARTI Manager Nasreen Tamboli were present.

Shirsat further said that the youth must understand the history of the Marathwada Liberation Struggle. Students should draw inspiration from the Constitution and the sacrifices of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, and work towards becoming strong and empowered individuals in life.

"Students who will memorise all the articles of the Constitution will be awarded a prize of Rs 1 lakh through BARTI," it was announced on this occasion.