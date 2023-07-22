Evening fligh extended till August

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The IndiGo evening flight on the Mumbai - Aurangabad - Mumbai sector has been extended till August 31.

The schedule for this flight was till July 31. Then it was extended till August 15 and now till August 31.

The chairman of Civil Aviation Committee of Aurangabad Tourism Development Foundation. (ATDF) Sunit Kothari said, efforts are being taken for getting this evening flight extended even after August 31.