Evening flight to Mumbai canceled again

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The incidents of flight delays and sudden cancellations has been going on for the past few days. On Sunday, the evening Mumbai-Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-Mumbai flight of IndiGo was canceled.

Airport sources informed that passengers were informed about this in the afternoon. The morning Delhi-Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-Delhi flight also arrived around 12 noon. Airline services have been experiencing frequent disruptions for the past few days. Due to this, the passengers are being forced to travel by other transport facilities.