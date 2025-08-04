Evicted families stage indefinite protest outside collector’s office

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Families displaced by recent eviction drives in Harsul have launched an indefinite sit-in outside the District Collector’s Office, demanding housing under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

The municipal corporation had demolished homes built on Survey Nos. 216 and 217 as part of an anti-encroachment action, leaving several slum dwellers homeless. Since then, the affected families have been protesting, seeking immediate rehabilitation. On Monday, the demonstrators staged a protest at the collectorate’s entrance, causing inconvenience to visitors. Authorities later intervened and moved the protestors aside to clear the way. Advocate Vijay Wankhede, in a written appeal, said the agitation has been ongoing since March 26. With no response from the administration, the protestors began an indefinite hunger strike from August 1, demanding temporary shelter until PMAY homes are allotted.