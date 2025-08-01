Eviction drive in Waluj MIDC deferred to August 4 after public appeal

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The anti-encroachment drive in Waluj MIDC, earlier set for August 2, has been postponed by two days following requests from residents and encroachment holders. The action will now begin on August 4.

At a meeting held Saturday at MIDC police station, citizens raised objections over alleged wrong markings and demanded land re-verification. Officials assured that only commercial encroachments behind religious places would be removed.

Present at the meeting were assistant police commissioner Sanjay Sanap, regional officer Amit Bhamre, police inspector Rameshwar Gade, and other key MIDC officials.

Sanap appealed to residents to voluntarily clear encroachments, while Bhamre confirmed that markings were done after due verification. Locals from Bajajnagar, Pandharpur, and Waluj participated in large numbers.