EVMs develop technical snags at several places

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Nearly 16 Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) developed technical snags at several places in the nine Assembly Constituencies of the district on Wednesday as soon as voting began in the morning.

So, four BUs, two CUs and 10 VVPAT machines were replaced in the district in the first two hours. The voting process was stopped for some time at these places. Voting started at 3,273 polling booths in the district at 7 am.

The district administration made all kinds of preparations. However, when the voting began in some places in the district, technical malfunctions were found in the EVMs. So, as a precaution, the administration immediately replaced the EVMs from the reserved quota. After that, the voting process resumed peacefully in those places.

A total of 7,430 BUs, 3917 CUs, and 4,343 VVPATs were provided for the centers in nine Constituencies. Out of these, four BUs, two CUs and 10 VVPATs, thurs 16 EVMs machines malfunctioned in the morning. As per the information given by Resident Deputy Collector Vinod Khirolkar, a maximum number of 10 machines went out of order in the Phulambri district. Apart from this, two VVPATs were out of order in Aurangabad Central constituency and one VVPAT each in Aurangabad East, Paithan, Gangapur and Sillod Constituencies.