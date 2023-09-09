Ex-Army officer Fateh Mohd passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Fateh Mohammed Khan (96, Shahbazaar), a retired army officer, died of old age on Friday.

He served the country in different places including Jammu and Kashmir, and Bengaluru. The President of the country had appointed him as an Army officer directly. His relatives informed that Fateh Mohammed performed remarkably in the India-China, India-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh wars.

Army officers gave a guard of honour to him. The officers also paid floral tributes to him.

His Namaz-e-Janaza was offered at Kali Masjid, Shahbazaar while burial took place at a graveyard adjacent to Peer Ghaibsahab Dargah. He leaves five sons, including Majid and Qadir Khan and an extended family. People from different walks of life participated in his funeral process.