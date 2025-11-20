Ex-authorities & board members demand to withdra new promotion circular

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A group of former authorities and board members of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) demanded that the new circular issued about the 'Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) for teachers' promotion should be withdrawn.

It may be noted that college teachers should be given the benefits of promotion from the date they are eligible, as per the Government norms of 2019. The CAS camp should be organised at least once a month. So, the university used to conduct promotion camps district-wise.

However, the university issued a letter dated November 15, 2025, regarding the promotion of teachers. As per the letter, Bamu University will hold promotion camps for the teachers four times a year.

The group of teachers submitted a memorandum to the VC of the university stating that calling subject experts from outside the university and evaluating them through them seems to be showing distrust in the teachers of our own university," the members added.

Dr Fulchand Salampure, Dr Rajesh Karpe, Dr Sandeep Patil, Somvanshi H B, Dr Sunil Magre, Dr Vilas Khandare and others signed the memorandum.