Ex-banker Savita Kulkarni passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Savita Narayana Kulkarni, a resident of Vidyanagar and retired manager of State Bank of Hyderabad (SBH) passed away on Sunday. She was 67 and leaves behind one son, one daughter and extended family. She was also a veteran Jyotirvid.

The last rites were performed on her at N-6 crematorium. Her husband late Narayanarao Kulkarni was a veteran Kirtankar.