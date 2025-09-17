Ex-employee jumps into school well over job dispute

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 45-year-old former school employee jumped into the school’s well on Wednesday evening, causing panic at the campus. Firefighters and police quickly arrived and rescued him safely. The incident occurred around 6 pm at an English-medium school near Cambridge Chowk.

Ravi, a resident of Harsul, had worked as a school bus assistant. When government rules required a female assistant on the bus, the school reassigned him. Disagreements over the reassignment and salary issues escalated, prompting Ravi to confront the school. He removed the well’s grill and jumped in, holding onto pipes and wires, creating chaos.

After entering the well, Ravi tried calling emergency number 112 but failed. The school management immediately contacted the MIDC Cidco police and the fire department. School officials contacted police inspector Gajanan Kalyankar, and officers Vijay Rathod and Sominath Bhosale coordinated with the fire department to rescue him. Ravi had previously gone missing from home, according to Harsul police records. Authorities confirmed the incident arose from his dispute with the school, and appropriate action will follow after hearing both sides.