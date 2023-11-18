Ex-mayor, civic chiefs to hold discussion on city’s development

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The former mayors and the then commissioners of Chhatrapati Sambhajingar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) will discuss on the city’s future development.

The CSMC will hold various programmes to celebrate its foundation day on December 8. The views of former mayors and commissioners will be taken in one of the programmes.

Administrator of the Municipal Corporation G Sreekanth held a meeting of the officers at Smart City Office on Friday as the civic body decided to celebrate the foundation with great enthusiasm. The discussions on the implementation of various initiatives were held at a preliminary level.

Public relations officer of CSMC Tausif Ahmed said that different programmes include cleaning statues of great leaders and paying them homage, a cricket match between journalists and officers, fun games of women officers and employees, and cultural programmes at Sant Eknathrangh Mandir. The civic body provides all emergency services and basic facilities. It will also organise a rally to create awareness among citizens about the services being provided to them.