Ex-MP Jaleel demands probe against police officers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Former MP Imtiaz Jaleel demanded a probe against police officials for registering bogus atrocity cases against him.

In a letter sent to the Director General of Police, Imtiaz Jaleel, as a former MLA and MP, he was deeply pained over how some police officers in his Constituency were adopting illegal means to harass a public representative by registering bogus cases under the SC/ST atrocity act.

The first case of atrocity was registered against him under the said act on the day of the Assembly elections, when he caught red-handed some people doing bogus voting for a BJP candidate.

The second case was registered after a political leader pressurised the Pundliknagar Police with malicious intention. The second case under the same act was registered after pressure from a minister.

“I have been pursuing the corrupt practices of the minister and exposing the same before the media which was reason enough for the minister to pressurise the police for registering the case. The charge against me was that I had used the `Harijan' word, which, infact, I had simply read it from a latest government document,” he said.

Jaleel said that filing a bogus case, that too, against a people’s representative, gives a clear message about what the department must be doing for common people. He urged the Director General of Police to conduct an enquiry.