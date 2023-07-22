Ex-President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurates renovated university gate

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar: Former President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated the renovated main gate of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) on Saturday evening.

Vice-Chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole, Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirasath, Registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle, Management Council member Dr Gajanan Sanap, Dean Dr Bhalchandra Waikar and Executive Engineer Ravindra Kale were prominently present.

After the inauguration of the gage, VC Dr Yeole gave the information to the former President about the history of the university gate. The decision to carry out beautification of the gate was taken by VC Dr Pramod Yeole last year, to avoid any damage to the entrance due to the vehicle's traffic.

Both sides of the gate were decorated with flowers and plants. Also, the murals of Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar were installed.

Brief history of the gate

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is known as the city of gates. After fifty years, the renovation work of the gate was carried out. The then VC Prof R P Nath decided to construct the main gate. The then engineer K C Khabada constructed the university gate ('Vidyapith Gate)' on 'load bearing' in just 35 days. It was constructed between November 6, 1971 and December 30, 1971. The gate is considered to be a 'replica of Chaitya Gavaksha' in Ajanta Caves. After construction, it has acquired a historical significance and has witnessed many important events including the Marathwada Development Movement and the university name extension.

On January 14, 1994, the then Chief Minister Sharad Pawar extended name of the university as 'Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University.

At that time, in the presence of VC Dr Vitthalrao Ghuge and hundreds of activists, a plaque with a name extension was installed. Thousands of people visit the gate every year on January 14 to celebrate the name extension day.