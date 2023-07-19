Ex-President Ram Nath Kovind to inaugurate Research Centre in Bamu

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Vice-chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) Dr Pramod Yeole on Wednesday said that former president of the country Ram Nath Kovind would visit the university on July 22 and attend different programmes on the campus.

He said that Ram Nath Kovind gave consent for the programmes. The former President of the country will inaugurate the building of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Research Centre and University Gate which has attached historical importance.

The building of the research centre was developed by spending Rs 5 crore while the beautification of the gate was carried out recently.

Later, Padma Bhushan Dr Ashok Kukde, recipients of Padmashri Dr Y M Pathan, Dr Prabhakar Mande, Dadasaheb Idate, Ramesh Patange, Girish Pramune, Shabbir Syed, N D Mahanor and agriculture expert Shrirang Deoba Lad will be honoured in the university auditorium at 5 pm, on the same day.

Padmasrhi late Fatema Zakaria and Padmashri late Dr Gangadhar Pantawne will be honoured posthumously.

Their family members will accept the honour.

VC Dr Pramod Yeole will preside over the ceremony. Registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle said that the official invitation is mandatory for attending the event.

Historic moment for varsity

VC Dr Pramod Yeole said that Bharat Ratna late Dr APJ Abdul Kalam arrived in Bamu a decade ago for the convocation ceremony and now, former President Ram Nath Kovid is arriving. He said that this is a glorious moment in the history of Bamu.

“I am happy that the beautification of the gate of the university which is known as the centre of reformation and construction of research centre building was completed in my tenure,” he added.