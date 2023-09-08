Examination centre employee takes Rs 3L for providing answers

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a shocking revelation, it was found that an employee of the examination centre took Rs 3 lakh to provide answers to the candidates in the examination hall during the talathi recruitment examination.

The police on Tuesday arrested Raju Bhimrao Nagare (29, Katrabad) red-handed while providing answers to the candidate Ion Examination Centre at Chikalthana MIDC. During the investigation, it was found that an employee of the centre was involved in the copying scam in the talathi recruitment exam.

On September 5, Nagare was standing outside the Ion Centre. The police on his suspicious activities arrested him and found 34 photos of the question paper on the telegram app in his mobile phone. He had provided answers to a candidate named Ankush Jadhav (Katrabad) in the morning session of the examination. However, he was arrested red-handed while providing answers to a candidate in the evening session.

Who is that employee?

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has been awarded the contract to conducts various recruitment examinations in the state. The examinations are conducted through various examination centres. Government officers and contractual employees are appointed at the examination centres. The police found a mobile phone number in Nagare’s mobile saved in the name of Baba. He was in contact with Baba to provide answers to the candidate. The answers are sent through the employees of the centre to the examinee. He pays Rs 3 lakh to the employee for it. The racket of copying is run by a gang of seven people. The police are investigating the case under the guidance of Cidco MIDC police station PI Gautam Patare.