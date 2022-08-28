Excess exercise can pose danger of heart attack

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Aug 28:

People are getting aware of fitness in recent times and for it they regularly do exercises. However, experts have opined that excessive exercise can arose a danger of sudden cardiac arrest. Hence, people should exercise according to their physical capacity, scientifically and properly, they advised.

People often enthusiastically do excessive exercise for long periods. It can increase the pressure on the heart and the speed of pumping can be reduced. Hence, it is important to take precautions while doing exercises at any age.

It is advised that people before starting the exercises should consult the trainers. The trainers should also be informed about any previous ailment.

After the age of 40 years, regular heart check-ups should be done. Persons with heart problems should take the advice of cardiologists before starting exercises.

Every person has a different physical capacity and it cannot be compared with other persons. While exercising, one should note the heartbeats. If symptoms like fading or pain in the chest are felt, the person should immediately contact the doctor.

Moreover, while taking protein supplements, medical advice should be taken or it will create adverse effects.

Cardiologist Dr Shreyas Runwal said, it is not compulsory for everyone to do difficult exercises or heavy weight training. Walking and Breathing exercises can be enough for some people.

Cardiologist Dr Ganesh Sapkal said, while starting exercises, one should start slowly and increase it gradually. One should not exercise beyond his physical capacity.