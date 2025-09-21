Excessive rain in September wipes out Kharif crops in Marathwada
September 21, 2025
Lokmat News Network Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Compared to June, July, and August, the maximum damage to Kharif crops in Marathwada ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Compared to June, July, and August, the maximum damage to Kharif crops in Marathwada occurred between 12 and 21 September. Heavy rainfall over these eight days destroyed crops in around 3,820 villages. Political leaders’ inspections of the hail-like rains are in full swing, but for farmers, promises have so far amounted to little more than assurances. The region is currently facing hailstorm-like conditions, and the government has not yet made any official announcement. Crops that survived the heavy rainfall of the first three monsoon months were lost in just one week of September rainfall. Farmers are now demanding the declaration of a hailstorm/drought-like situation.
Daily rainfall-related damage:
13 Sept: 19
14 Sept: 53
15 Sept: 32
16 Sept: 41
17 Sept: 15
18 Sept: 05
19 Sept: 07
20 Sept: 10
21 Sept: 09
Total: 191
Damage Over Three Months:
Month Compensation Funds Approved by Affected Farmers
Demand Govt
June 14 crore v 14 crore 11,115
July ₹51 crore ₹51 crore 87,512
August ₹1,352 crore ₹630 crore 19,60,000
September ₹700 crore (est.) Decision Pending 7,92,919
Approximately 4.91 lakh hectares of crops were destroyed in just eight days of heavy rain in September. Over the past three months, excessive rainfall has caused damage to crops across 17 lakh hectares in Marathwada.
District-wise Loss (hectares):
Sambhajinagar: 1,51,100
Jalna: 5,122
Parbhani: 10,000
Hingoli: 11,000
Nanded: 3,51,000
Beed: 6,470
Dharashiv: 6,875
How drought is declared:
The government revised the Drought Management Code in 2016 (originally 2009). It checks first, second, and third-stage triggers. If rainfall is below normal in the first two monsoon months, along with indices for rainfall, vegetation, soil moisture, crop surveys, and final assessments, a drought can be declared. In the current scenario, June and July had below-average rainfall, August saw 1.5 times the average, and September has also received above-average rainfall