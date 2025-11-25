Excessive use of any media causes negative impact on one’s personality: Nana Patekar

--Don’t be part of crowd

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “One should use media, whether it is a film, TV or social media, as per one’s need. Fix one’s limit. Excessive use of media can lead to a disconnection from real life, affect self-reflection and have negative impacts on one's sense of self and mental well-being,” said Nana Patekar, Padma Shri and veteran actor.

He was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the five-day 39th Inter-University Central Zone Youth Festival, being hosted by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) at MGM University (MGMU), and was held at JNEC Lawns on Tuesday. He also interacted with the youths after the inauguration. Nana Patekar said that one should use one’s education and knowledge in any field as a profession; it should not become ‘Dhanda.’

“Whatever you perform will be good if you do it with sincerity. Theatre is not an easy thing. Many political and social revolutions, wherever they took place, it was because of theatre,” he said. The veteran actor said that one who considers himself stable halts its further learning and exploring new things.

“Its not necessary that one should always be successful. The prize and award is a matter of just one day. What will happen if you lose? People will laugh at you the most. However, one should strive further in their art and creativity. One should have the habit of forgetting failure and success in life,” he asserted.

“Earning money for needs is not bad. Students should get an education at an affordable fee. But, educational institutes should not become a factory for earning money,” he said.

“I stayed with the army men for three years before making Prahar film. I meet them time and again. Soldiers get a salute in foreign countries while this is not seen here. People should give more respect to soldiers who are fighting and giving their lives on the borders for our security,” he said. Patekar said that he does not believe in caste and religion. “Some politicians want to divide people in the name of caste and religion. Be alert and give them a proper reply properly while voting in elections,” he said.

“We should look at ourselves. We need to understand our own shortcomings. Once we understand this, life becomes easier. We need to move forward, thinking about how we can make tomorrow better than today. I believe that if anyone can make a change, it is the youth of the country. Don't be a part of the crowd while we move forward consciously. The future of our country is bright and it is in your hands,” he added.