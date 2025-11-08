Excise officer attacked during crackdown on illegal liquor activity in Cidco area

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The State Excise Department sub inspector was brutally assaulted in the Cidco area on the evening of Thrusday while taking action against illegal liquor sales and unauthorized drinking spots in the city. The shop operator allegedly abused the officer and attacked him with an iron object, leaving him seriously injured.

According to information provided by inspector Atul Yerme, the accused shop operator has been arrested by the Cidco police and remanded to three days in police custody. Sub-inspector Snehal Khedare (35) lodged a complaint at the Cidco police station regarding the incident. On November 6, Khedare and his team received information that liquor-related materials were being sold illegally and people were consuming alcohol in a basement shop beneath Amanora Wines, Sunny Center, Cidco. When the officers reached the spot, the shop owner, identified as Yogesh Gadekar, reportedly said, “I don’t have any license. Do whatever you want,” and began hurling abusive language at them. As the argument escalated, Gadekar, in a fit of rage, struck officer Khedare on the face with an iron object, causing a deep wound on his left cheek and bleeding inside his mouth. Khedare’s colleagues managed to rescue him from the attacker’s grip and immediately took him to the Cidco police station for medical treatment and further action. A case has been registered against Yogesh Gadekar under sections related to obstructing government work and assaulting a public servant. Assistant inspector Yogesh Gaikwad is conducting further investigation.