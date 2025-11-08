Excise woman officer attacked during illegal liquor raid

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A woman police sub-inspector from the state excise department was attacked while raiding an illegal liquor den at Sunny Center on Thursday. The Cidco police arrested the accused following the incident.

Acting on a tip-off,police sub-inspector Snehal Kedar and her team reached an underground area near Amanora Wines, where alcohol was being consumed and sold illegally. When the team began the inspection, the shop owner, Yogesh Tryambak Gadekar, started arguing and reportedly shouted, “I don’t have any license, do whatever you want.” Moments later, he allegedly hit officer Kedar with an iron object, injuring her face and mouth. Her team members immediately rushed her to a hospital and filed a complaint at the Cidco police station. Police have booked Gadekar for assault, obstructing a government officer, and causing injuries under relevant sections. Assistant police inspector Yogesh Gaikwad is leading further investigation.