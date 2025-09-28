Excitement peaks at Lokmat’s Rangilo Dandiya festival in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The fever for Lokmat’s Rangilo Dandiya continues to rise day by day in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Even on the sixth day, a huge crowd of youth and women gathered to celebrate with great enthusiasm.

Dandiya Winners:

• Dandiya King: Arjun Reddy

• Dandiya Queen: Neha Barodia

• Best Dressed Female: Pooja Devre

• Best Dressed Male: Aniket Ingle

• Best Couple: Arya & Gaurav Khedkar

• Dandiya Prince: Kabir

• Dandiya Princess: Kiara

• Judges: Madhuri Patil, Jyoti Ghatge

Chate Homeopathy sponsors the event. Director Dr. Amol Chate said, “The youth are celebrating with unmatched enthusiasm. With colorful lights, excellent arrangements, and a lively food court, everyone is having a blast.”

Fort View Resort has joined the Navratri celebrations alongside Lokmat’s Dandiya festival, ensuring special attention to women’s safety. Manager Anand Havale added that the resort will present the special DJ Tochi Dandiya performance today, adding a unique attraction to the festivities.

PHOTO CAPTION

The youth’s excitement is overflowing at ‘Lokmat Rangilo Dandiya.’

Even foreign guests could not resist the charm of playing dandiya.