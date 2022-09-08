Exe. engineer, clerks booked for apathy in election works

Aurangabad, Sept 8:

City Chowk police booked an executive engineer and three junior clerks for apathy in the election works like preparing and updating voters list, linking aadhaar etc. The complaint has been lodged by nayab tehsildar Anand Bobade.

The accused included National Highway Authority of India executive engineer P B Dudhe, irrigation department clerk V V Jadhav, PWD Sachin Revale and D S Jarwal.

Police said, as per the complaint lodged by Bobade, tehsildar Jyoti Kadam was appointed as an assistant election registration officer. She had appointed booth-level officers in 291 voting centres in Aurangabad east assembly constituency. The employees who have been booked breached the order and did not attend the meeting. Similarly, they did not reply to the notices served to them. Hence, a case of obstructing the discharge of government works has been registered against them.