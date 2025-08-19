Exhibition to mark World Photography Day at MGM

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

On the occasion of World Photography Day, a photography exhibition was inaugurated on Tuesday in the presence of dignitaries at the Department of Photography at Mahatma Gandhi Mission (MGM) University.

The exhibition, based on the theme “Capturing Light, Creating Stories” showcased outstanding photographs taken by students, featuring themes such as a trip to Kerala, wildlife, avian birds, architecture and portraits.

The inauguration was attended by Vice-Chancellor of Koppal University Prof. Dr B K Ravi, MGM University Chancellor Ankushrao Kadam, Registrar Dr. Ashish Gadekar, Deans Dr. Rekha Shelke and Dr. Raneet Kishor, Head of Department Prof. Baiju Patil, along with several dignitaries and students. The exhibition is open to all at the Leonardo da Vinci School of Design’s basement gallery from August 19 to 23.

Participate in the competition

Alongside, a photography competition has also been organised to mark the day. The last date for submitting photographs (size 12” x 18”) is August 22. Winners will be awarded attractive prizes and certificates.