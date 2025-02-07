Exiled youth caught in Ranjangaon

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A youth who had been exiled from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city and district for two years was caught by the police in Ranjangaon, Om Sainagar, on Tuesday without obtaining any official permission to return.

Acing on the tip of the intelligence, while patrolling in Waluj API, Pravin Patharakar and his team received intelligence about the accused on Tuesday . Acting swiftly, the police laid a trap and apprehended Krishna Gorakhnath Bhalerao (24, Ram Mandir, Ranjangaon) in the evening. Despite being officially exiled from the district for two years, he was found wandering in the Ranjangaon area. Following a complaint by Police Constable Samadhan Bhagwan Patil, a case has been registered against Bhalerao at Waluj MIDC Police Station.