Expansion of fiber connections in the city;

But frequent call drops and delays in data downloads persist

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: With the rising demand for mobile connectivity, there is growing pressure on tower batteries. Fiber connections are expanding rapidly in the city, and efforts are being made by the authorities to improve services in rural areas by using solar energy.

Due to the heavy load on towers, problems such as frequent call drops and interruptions in data downloads are on the rise. Public representatives are demanding that central government subsidies be secured for battery backup systems.

Power shortages and ongoing development works in the city are also causing disruptions in cables, resulting in inconvenience to citizens. However, officials and staff of the department are making continuous efforts to resolve these issues. In some cases, towers have been removed due to development projects, and special attention is being given to their shifting.

Progress towards sustainable infrastructure

Across the country, 97,500 new 4G sites have been commissioned, of which 9,139 are in Maharashtra. These include 16 in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, 19 in Jalna district, and 44 in Buldhana district. These towers operate on solar power. Surveys of schools and gram panchayats are underway, and villages are expected to be connected to networks at a faster pace.

This project has made BSNL the largest green telecom site group in India, marking a significant step towards sustainable infrastructure.

— Sanjaykumar Kesharwani, General Manager, BSNL