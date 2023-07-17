‘Expert Talk’ in Bamu today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Innovation, Incubation Linkages Department, Center for International Relations and Internal Quality Assurance Cell of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy will jointly organise a one-day ‘ Expert Talk and Interactive Session" at CFART Auditorium, 11.30 am on July 18.

During the programme, Prof. Tofail Syed (Head, Department of Physics and Chair, University of Limerick, Ireland) will discuss "Academic and Industrial Landscape of Overseas Postgraduate Studies,".

Also, Dr N D Thorat (Researcher, University of Limerick, Ireland) will talk on "Developing Interdisciplinary Research Career from Fundamental Science to Applied Technologies: Global Opportunities and Challenges." Director of Innovation, Incubation and Linkages Department Dr Sachin Deshmukh appealed to all students, researchers and faculty members to attend the programme.