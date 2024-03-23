Experts advice not to spray colors on animals

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : Experts have urged the residents to celebrate Holi responsibly and avoid coloring pets during festivities. While vibrant colors and revelry mark the occasion, these can be harmful to animals.

Experts warn that chemical-laden colors can cause skin irritation, eye problems, and even digestive issues if ingested by pets while grooming themselves. Veterinarian Dr Nilesh Jadhav emphasizes the dangers of chemical mixes in colors, which can lead to diarrhea, vomiting, and even mental distress in animals.

Citizens are encouraged to celebrate amongst themselves and avoid harming their furry companions. If a pet does come into contact with colors, immediate bathing with shampoo is recommended by Jayesh Shinde, secretary of life care institute.