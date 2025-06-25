Experts demand dedicated policy for Marathwada’s industrial growth

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A strong demand for a dedicated industrial policy for Marathwada was raised during a special panel discussion held in Mumbai under the Maharashtra Industry Dialogue 2025, jointly organised by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) and the state industries department on Wednesday.

The session focused on how Marathwada can contribute to the larger goals of Viksit Bharat @2047 and Viksit Maharashtra 2047. With Maharashtra aiming for a $1 trillion economy by 2030 and $3.5 trillion by 2047, experts said Marathwada must be brought to the forefront through focused strategies.

---------------

Major recommendations:

• Develop basic infrastructure for MSMEs outside MIDC areas in Sambhajinagar and Jalna

• Strengthen road connectivity across Marathwada alongside Samruddhi Expressway

• Promote agri-based industries in Beed, Parbhani, Dharashiv, and Hingoli

• Expand solar and wind energy projects in rural districts

• Build export logistics and market support systems

• Set up circular economy parks and green tech projects

• Implement policy incentives for women’s employment

All recommendations from the session will be compiled and submitted to the state government. An action plan is being prepared to guide inclusive, region-specific industrial growth in Marathwada, informed Mukund Kulkarni.

---------------------------------

Focus beyond Jalna, Sambhajinagar needed

Sectors like automobiles, steel, and pharma have grown in Sambhajinagar and Jalna, but other districts still need equal attention.

Mukund Kulkarni, president of CSN First and session moderator

------------------

Marathwada must explore global markets

Industries must look beyond domestic demand and tap into global markets. Marathwada has world-class capabilities that need global exposure.

Sunil Raithatta, former CMIA president

------------------

Flexible subsidies, skill-link urged

Called for linking skill training with central schemes and giving industries flexibility in choosing incentives like capital or turnover subsidies and power concessions.

Atharveshraj Nandawat, CMIA secretary

------------------

Boost Jalna with circular parks

Jalna’s 7 million tonnes of steel production annually and suggested launching circular economy parks.

Yogesh Mandhani, president of the Steel Manufacturers' Association

------------------

Need policy for Marathwada growth

A Marathwada-specific industrial policy is vital for improving work culture and skilling across districts.

- Bharat Gite, director of Turtle India

-------------------

MSMEs lack basic infrastructure access

Rised concern over the lack of basic services like power, water, testing labs, and digital marketing infrastructure for MSMEs outside MIDC zones in the Sambhajinagar–Jalna industrial belt.

- Kiran Jagtap, past president of Massia