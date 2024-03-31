Experts discuss lupus at medical conference

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A medical conference titled 'Lupus Update-2024' was held on Sunday, led by the arthritis association and physicians association. The conference focused on Lupus, a disease where the body's immune system attacks healthy tissue.

Experts present at the conference, including Dr Prakash Paymode, Dr Amit Jain, Dr Amol Raut, and Dr Niraj Inamdar, discussed the various aspects of Lupus, including the organs affected heart, kidneys, skin, bones, symptoms, and treatment approaches. Dr Avinash Buche, Dr Sanjay Patne, Dr Abhishek Zhanwar, Dr Nachiket Kulkarni and others were present.

Healthy lifestyle is important

Dr Raut highlighted that Lupus can affect multiple organs and often arises due to a malfunction of the immune system attacking healthy cells. The disease typically develops between the ages of 15 and 60 and is more prevalent in women. While the exact cause of Lupus remains unknown, maintaining a healthy lifestyle is crucial in managing the condition.

Common symptoms of lupus

The conference also addressed the various symptoms associated with Lupus, including joint pain, frequent vomiting, rashes on the skin and hands, feet, hair loss, weight loss, swelling in extremities or around the eyes, and eye redness.