Experts essential to cyber heists: Special IGP Virendra Mishra

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “The nature of crime is rapidly evolving, and cyber heists are increasing alarmingly. To track down cybercriminals, there is a growing and urgent need for cybersecurity and forensic science experts,” said Virendra Mishra, Special Inspector General of Police

He was speaking at a programme organised on Stress and Family Management in view of World Forensic Day jointly by People’s College of Forensic Science and Cyber Security and the District Rural Police Superintendent’s Office, at Disha Knowledge City on Tuesday.

Vice Chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, Dr Vijay Fulari, inaugurated the programme.

Dr Dilip Arjune presided over the function. Superintendent of Police Dr Vinay Kumar Rathod, additional SP Annapurna Singh, director Dr Sushil Suryavanshi, Deputy SPs Gautam Patare, Pooja Nangre, Police Inspector Ravikiran Darwade were present.

VC said that office work should end there, and don't let home become an office. “There is a lot of stress on police staff. However, even then, they should make time for themselves and their families,” he said.

Renowned hypnotherapy expert Navnath Gaikwad shared his five-step formula to reduce stress and live happily.