Experts stress timely treatment, teamwork for stroke recovery

Immediate treatment after a stroke is crucial for recovery and teamwork among physicians and specialists is essential to achieve this, experts said at the Marathwada Endovascular 2.0 Summit. The summit, held at MGM Hospital’s Dyotan Auditorium recently, focused on stroke treatment and neuro interventions.

Dr Rahul Chaudhary highlighted the importance of timely diagnosis and treatment in stroke management. He explained that after a stroke, MRI and CT scans are critical for determining the appropriate course of action. Dr. Anand Soni provided insights on post-stroke care, stressing the importance of quick intervention.

The summit also emphasized the need for endovascular neurosurgery, an advanced treatment method that can aid in quick recovery even 24 hours after a stroke. Dr. Anil Karapurkar, a senior neurosurgeon from Mumbai, discussed the significance of this technology and called for its availability in rural areas of Marathwada. Dr. Pole, an expert in endovascular treatment in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, stated that at least 60 to 70 stroke patients are treated annually using endovascular methods. He stressed that achieving timely treatment requires teamwork, from early diagnosis to surgery. The event also featured workshops for resident doctors and a poster presentation, with participation from over 30 doctors. Dr. Shivaji Sukre dean of GMCH, mentioned that the Endovascular branch would soon be launched in the hospital, bringing advanced stroke treatment to the region. Chancellor of MGM Dr Ankushrao Kadam and Dr Pravin Suryavanshi extended their best wishes. Dr P.M. Jadhav, Dr Shivaji Sukre, Dr Anil Karapurkar, Dr Rashmi Saraf, Dr P.M. Jadhav, Dr Raghavan and Dr Gadekar were present at the event.

