Explosion of electric two-wheeler battery on charge;

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar :

A powerful explosion occurred from the battery of an electric two-wheeler that was on charging, severely burning an elderly woman sitting nearby. The incident took place around 2 pm on Monday at a battery repair shop near the Adul bus stand in Paithan. The injured woman has been identified as Muktabai Sarjerao Piwal (age 74, resident of Adul).

At the Adul bus stand, Shubham Uttamrao Piwal owns a battery repair and sales shop. On Monday afternoon, he removed the battery of an electric scooter (MH-04 LF 7610) and put it on charge inside the shop before sitting down for lunch. At that time, Muktabai Piwal was sitting nearby. Suddenly, the charging battery exploded with a loud blast, seriously burning Muktabai.

Hearing the explosion, nearby villagers rushed to the spot. The injured woman was immediately taken to a private hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for treatment, where she is currently undergoing medical care.

The Pachod Police Station has registered a case regarding the incident. At the time of the explosion, only Shubham Piwal and Muktabai Piwal were present in the shop. Locals said that if more people had been around, a major tragedy could have occurred.