Expo of Karan Kothari jewellers from today

Aurangabad, May 5: Well-known jewellery firm from Nagpur Karan Kothari Jewellers (KKJ) has planned an exhibition cum sales of its exquisite products here at Welcome Hotel Rama International from May 6 to 8. Citizens have been urged to visit the exhibition venue and become the proud owner of not only jewellery but work of art.

Festival and wedding is an integral part of our culture and jewellery plays an all-important role in the celebrations. The KKJ is ready to meet requirements of discerning customers. The products of the 44-year jewellery house have been well appreciated. It has a 15000 sq. ft. retail space across five showrooms in Nagpur and Chandrapur. Inspired by nature and the rich cultural heritage of our country and combined with a unique design ethic, the jewellery is a fusion of the traditional and modern.

“We believe our traditional approach and incredibly loyal clientele deserves a progressive jeweller who is modern where it counts (design) and traditional where it matters the most (trust and transparency). The millennial customers demand more not just the product but also world class service and an experience which in itself narrates a story, not just the product,” said Pradeep Kothari, Director, KKJ Pvt. Ltd. The company offers a variety of gold, diamond and fusion jewellery to make any occasion a time to celebrate.