Express trains cancelled on Aug 20

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Referring to the heavy rainfall and water logging in Mumbai area on Tuesday, the South Central Railway (SCR) has issued an alert mentioning the cancellation of Vande Bharat and Janshatabdi Express trains on Wednesday.

The train bearing number 12072 – Hingoli to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) is fully cancelled on August 20. Besides, the train bearing number 20705 – Jalna to CSMT had also been cancelled on Wednesday, stated the order. It may be noted that these trains will not start from their point of origin stations - Hingoli and Jalna respectively.