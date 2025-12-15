Extend age limit for MPSC Combined Preliminary Exam: Satish Chavan

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Marathwada Graduate Constituency MLA Satish Chavan has demanded a one-year age relaxation for the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) Combined Preliminary Examination (Group B), stating that thousands of aspirants have become ineligible due to the delayed advertisement.

Raising the issue through a Special Mention in the Legislative Council, Chavan said the advertisement for 674 posts was released on July 29, nearly seven months later than the usual December–January schedule. The age cut-off date of November 1, 2025, has disqualified many candidates who have been preparing for the exam for years, especially those awaiting recruitment to the Police Sub-Inspector post.

He pointed out that a similar one-year age relaxation was granted earlier for the Gazetted Combined Preliminary Examination 2024 and urged the government to extend the same benefit to the Non-Gazetted Combined Preliminary Examination 2025.