Externed individual held for violating police ban

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

An externed individual was apprehended on Tuesday for re-entering the city in violation of a police order.

The accused, Vinod Mahtole (36, Raviwar Bazaar, Osmanpura), had been externed from the city and district limits for two years starting January 4, 2025, as per orders from the deputy commissioner of police (Zone-2) and special executive magistrate. Acting on a tip-off about his unauthorized return, cyber police launched a search under the direction of PI Shivcharan Pandhare. Mahtole was found near Deolai Chowk, Beed Bypass Road, during patrolling by Satara police. A case has been registered for violating externment conditions.