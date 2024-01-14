Eye care workshop explores advanced treatments

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: While injections typically conjure images of arms or legs, a workshop at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) shed light on a lesser-known treatment: intraocular injections for specific eye diseases on Sunday.

Organized by the ophthalmology department, Maharashtra state ophthalmologist association, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar ophthalmologist association, the workshop provided resident doctors with valuable insights into advanced treatments for various eye conditions.

Dr Shivaji Shukre inaugurated the event, which saw the participation of renowned ophthalmologists like Dr Vilas Vangikar, Dr Varsha Nandedkar, Dr Rupali Rangu, Dr Gyanoba Darade, Santosh Agrawal and others.

Dr Jagdish Loya emphasized the importance of these injections, which are administered under anesthesia directly into the eye. This targeted approach allows for effective delivery of medication to the affected area, offering a valuable treatment option for patients with complex eye conditions.

The highlight of the workshop was a series of demonstrations led by expert ophthalmologists Dr Abhijit Gore, Dr Harshvardhan Gunale, and Dr Arun Adchitre. They shed light on the crucial role intraocular injections play in managing eye diseases like diabetic retinopathy, eye infections, and swellings.