Face of ZP schools to be changed with support of MNREGA

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: There have been repeated complaints that the Zilla Parishad (ZP) schools are in bad condition. Announcements have been made to repair them through the corporate social responsibility fund so far.

Now, the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) will be used to change the look of the dilapidated ZP schools. District Collector Deelip Swami and ZP Chief Executive Officer Vikas Meena ordered the headmasters on Monday to make a school-wise plan and submit it within 15 days.

The work of EGS was reviewed in the meeting held today at the planning hall. District Collector Swami said, that under the MNREGA scheme, the headmastes of the ZP schools should prepare lists of physical facilities of schools on a priority basis. The headmasters will have to send the proposal to the education officer through the education extension officer and the bloc education officer. The machinery concerned should implement it and complete those works before the coming academic year.

Box

Works included in beautification of schools

Rainwater harvesting in schools-Anganwadi, construction of kitchen sheds, playgrounds for schools, septic tanks, toilets, construction of protective walls, installation of paver blocks in the school premises as required, rete drains, improvement of quality of roads leading to the school, refilling of borewells in the school will be done in schools through MNREGA.

Box

Water planning works in 7 tehsils

The union Ministry of Rural Development will implement a scheme for water planning in 2129 tehsils of the country. This includes 7 tehsils from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district. “The aim is to increase the water level by implementing water conservation measures and all these works are to be done through MNREGA,” said Umakant Pardhi, the Deputy Collector.